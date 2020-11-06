Gold and oil volatile on US election uncertainty

Commodities traders are moving to a Joe Biden presidency position, but the oil price and US dollar are reflecting predictions of a volatile few weeks to come. In the metals space, copper is up in the past week, while gold has climbed as the counting process in the US has become more heated.

