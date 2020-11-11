MenuSearch

Join us now

CAML brings back dividend

Company News 

CAML brings back dividend

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Central Asia Metals Plc

  1. CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

  2. Get ready for the recovery

  3. CAML drops final dividend to protect cash

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    BP announces hydrogen deal after vaccine boost

  2. Company News 

    Vaccine breakthrough: Should I start investing now?

  3. Property 

    Quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings - unsurprising

  4. Company News 

    What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Markets navigate the Ro-Rotation trade, Sterling rises, BAE, JD Wetherspoon & more

More on Central Asia Metals Plc

Half Year Results 

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

Production stopped at Sasa mine after an estimated 3,000 cubic metres of mine waste spilled out into river and lake

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak
BUY

Shares 

Get ready for the recovery

Get ready for the recovery

Tip Updates 

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Dig into CAML for income

Dig into CAML for income
BUY

Tip Updates 

Central Asia maintains payout

Central Asia maintains payout
BUY

More on Company News

Company News 

What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

The Biden-Harris ticket campaigned on an ambitious plan to tackle climate change, but this is set to be tested by the realities of governing

What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

Company News 

Great Portland eyes value opportunities in London market

Great Portland eyes value opportunities in London market

Company News 

BP announces hydrogen deal after vaccine boost

BP announces hydrogen deal after vaccine boost
SELL

Company News 

Landsec trebles provisions for unpaid rent

Landsec trebles provisions for unpaid rent

Company News 

Oxford Instruments surges after reinstating dividend

Oxford Instruments surges after reinstating dividend

More from Shares

Tax 

Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

Buy-to-let investors and those with assets outside tax wrappers heavily affected

Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

Results 

Workspace reports weaker pricing as demand falls

Workspace reports weaker pricing as demand falls

Company News 

What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

Company News 

Great Portland eyes value opportunities in London market

Great Portland eyes value opportunities in London market

Directors Deals 

Asos director sells down

Asos director sells down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now