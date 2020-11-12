MenuSearch

Join us now

Burberry warns on revenues as it opts to slow discounting

Results 

Burberry warns on revenues as it opts to slow discounting

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Burberry Group Plc

  1. Burberry sales losses checked

  2. Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom

  3. The New Future

Most read today

  1. Tax 

    Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

  2. Company News 

    A bullish L&G resets dividend

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

  4. Company News 

    Vaccine breakthrough: Should I start investing now?

  5. Property 

    A quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings – that's unsurprising

More on Burberry Group Plc

Company News 

Burberry sales losses checked

Luxury brand back to growth in China in June quarter, but still struggling everywhere outside of Asia

Burberry sales losses checked
BUY

Tip Updates 

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom
BUY

Shares 

The New Future

The New Future

Shares 

Get ready for the recovery

Get ready for the recovery

Tip Updates 

Covid-19 hits Burberry sales

Covid-19 hits Burberry sales
BUY

More on Results

Results 

Vodafone: all eyes on cash generation and costs

Capex and cash flow considerations will be to the fore on results day

Vodafone: all eyes on cash generation and costs

Results 

Urban Logistics builds outperforming warehouse assets

Urban Logistics builds outperforming warehouse assets
BUY

Results 

WH Smith shares ahead of events

WH Smith shares ahead of events

Results 

QinetiQ upgrades guidance amid robust defence orders

QinetiQ upgrades guidance amid robust defence orders

Results 

B&M offers up another special dividend

B&M offers up another special dividend
BUY

More from Shares

Results 

Vodafone: all eyes on cash generation and costs

Capex and cash flow considerations will be to the fore on results day

Vodafone: all eyes on cash generation and costs

Results 

Urban Logistics builds outperforming warehouse assets

Urban Logistics builds outperforming warehouse assets
BUY

Results 

WH Smith shares ahead of events

WH Smith shares ahead of events

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Can value take the momentum mantle?

Ideas Farm: Can value take the momentum mantle?

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now