Not your normal finance show: Football without fans

By IC Podcasts

English stadiums have been fanless since football returned on June 17th, with plans to gradually reintroduce them at the start of October cancelled by the second coronavirus wave. And it’s not just the clubs which have felt the squeeze; football has a wider impact on the fortunes of the likes of pubs, retailers, broadcasters, sponsors….the list goes on. 

 

 

In this podcast, we talk to Kieran Maguire, author of The Price of Football, and chief executive Danny Macklin at Leyton Orient on the extent of the damage caused. We'll also discuss the knock-on impact lack of crowds has had on ancillary industries; pubs, TV and merchandise among them and hear from Nick Train about his holding in Manchester United. 

You can listen to our full interview with Nick Train here.

 

