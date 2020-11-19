Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

October was another testing month for investors. Things came to a head during the last week with the US election looming and European countries succumbing to a second wave of Covid-19. Governments imposed tighter restrictions in many countries, including a second national lockdown in England. Equities bore the brunt, with European markets, not surprisingly, hardest hit. The German DAX was off 9.4 per cent, the Italian MIB, down 6.5 per cent and the CAC 40 shed 4.4 per cent. In the US, the S&P 500 fell 2.8 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 2.3 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe