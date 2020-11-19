This week's articles 20 November 2020

FEATURES
The dangerous thrill of app-based investing
Private Investor’s Diary – Spoilt for choice, even in lockdown
Things might seem gloomy again, but John Rosier can’t help feeling bullish
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Laggards to lift off
Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within
Mr Bearbull