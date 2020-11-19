MenuSearch

This week's articles 20 November 2020

By Graeme Davies

FEATURES

The Trading Game

The dangerous thrill of app-based investing

Private Investor’s Diary – Spoilt for choice, even in lockdown

Things might seem gloomy again, but John Rosier can’t help feeling bullish

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Frontier Developments' investments are well placed to pay off

  4. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  5. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

Results 

Polar Capital managing capacity

A soft-close of the equity manager’s outsized tech fund heralds a diversification push

BUY

Shares 

The trading game

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

Mr Bearbull 

Laggards to lift off

Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within

Company News 

The new age of gaming

