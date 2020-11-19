UK looks to tighten foreign takeover rules

- A new ‘National Security and Investment Bill’ will require foreign investors to report potential takeovers and asset purchases across 17 UK industries deemed to be of national importance.
- Focusing on national security, the legislation will beef up the government’s intervention powers.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Laggards to lift off
Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within
Mr Bearbull