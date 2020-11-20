A Sage reminder: software is a mixed bag

- Even at Sage, the UK’s biggest listed software company, profits wobbled this year
- Mixed performances across the sector show digital services are no guarantee of success
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Sage: does every cloud have a silver lining?
Sage's shift to cloud-based subscription services has yet to pay off. It needs to raise its game. If it doesn't it could make an attractive takeover candidate
Phil Oakley