On this week's Alpha podcast, Phil Oakley explains why he likes Procter and Gamble for his Fantasy Sipp, critiques Croda's latest acquisition and says why he prefers steady quality companies despite the recent rush into value stocks on vaccine news. He also discusses some of the tough lessons 2020 has taught investors.

