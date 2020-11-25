MenuSearch

Join us now

Severfield steadfast with prospects brightening

Results 

Severfield steadfast with prospects brightening

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Severfield Plc

  1. Severfield warns of client investment delays

  2. Severfield profits dampened by contract phasing

  3. Touch the sky with Severfield

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Nine high-yield small-cap shares

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 cheap trusts to capture rebound plays in the UK and Asia

    Alpha

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

  4. Company News 

    Cyber attacks on finance sector soar during Covid crisis

  5. Company News 

    IG cuts UK roles amid global push

More on Severfield Plc

More on Results

Results 

James Latham lifts interim dividend as sales recover

UK timber demand has been largely resilient this year

James Latham lifts interim dividend as sales recover

Results 

AB Dynamics hit by near-term order deferrals

AB Dynamics hit by near-term order deferrals
BUY

Results 

Virgin Money cost of risk rises

Virgin Money cost of risk rises
BUY

Results 

Pennon weighs M&A against boosting shareholder returns

Pennon weighs M&A against boosting shareholder returns
BUY

Results 

Liontrust signals confidence

Liontrust signals confidence
BUY

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

The pandemic has driven sales in hygiene and health products

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

Directors Deals 

RSA legal head banks price rise

RSA legal head banks price rise

Company News 

Tullow Oil pins hopes on slow recovery

Tullow Oil pins hopes on slow recovery
SELL

Company News 

Future’s surprise GoCompare bid

Future’s surprise GoCompare bid

Results 

James Latham lifts interim dividend as sales recover

James Latham lifts interim dividend as sales recover

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now