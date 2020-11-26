UK Company Corporate Actions

Fundraisings and takeovers both require shareholder votes. Investors can keep up to date with corporate actvity among UK companies by following the links in the tables below.

Takeovers

Digital media group Future (FUTR) has made a bid for GoCo (GOCO), the owner of price comparison website GoCompare - an interesting bid which may suggest Future's revenue generating ability under its current model is reaching a peak. Future's shareholders certainly don't seem that impressed with the bid with shares down sharply on the news. GoCo's shareholders also don't seem thrilled by the bid, which could have perhaps come at a higher premium given the company's strong performance this year. You can read our full analysis of the deal here.

Meanwhile, AA (AA.) has finally reached an agreement with the consortium of companies which intend to buy it. Investors in the roadside recovery group should probably count their blessings after finally receiving a 35p-a-share cash offer from private equity firms TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus. In this article you can read why the six years of public ownership have been "a bleak chapter" in the history of AA.

Current takeover offers Keep an eye on all the M&A activity currently ongoing in our downloadable spreadsheet. In this document you can also find links to all our recent articles and recommendations for shareholder activity. Click here to download our latest takeover spreadsheet

Fundraisings

Company fundraisings continue to flood in as the 30 November pre-emption deadline creeps closer. Struggling businesses are also turning to their banks or the bond markets to keep them ticking over while the UK remains in lockdown.