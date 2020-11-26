UK Company Corporate Actions

Fundraisings and takeovers both require shareholder votes. Investors can keep up to date with corporate actvity among UK companies by following the links in the tables below.
Takeovers
Digital media group Future (FUTR) has made a bid for GoCo (GOCO), the owner of price comparison website GoCompare - an interesting bid which may suggest Future's revenue generating ability under its current model is reaching a peak. Future's shareholders certainly don't seem that impressed with the bid with shares down sharply on the news. GoCo's shareholders also don't seem thrilled by the bid, which could have perhaps come at a higher premium given the company's strong performance this year. You can read our full analysis of the deal here.
Meanwhile, AA (AA.) has finally reached an agreement with the consortium of companies which intend to buy it. Investors in the roadside recovery group should probably count their blessings after finally receiving a 35p-a-share cash offer from private equity firms TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus. In this article you can read why the six years of public ownership have been "a bleak chapter" in the history of AA.
Fundraisings
Company fundraisings continue to flood in as the 30 November pre-emption deadline creeps closer. Struggling businesses are also turning to their banks or the bond markets to keep them ticking over while the UK remains in lockdown.
|Company
|Value
|Type
|Cineworld
|$450m
|New debt facility
|The struggling cinema group has secured extra financing to help it through lockdown
|Meggit
|$300m
|Private placement debt
|The bonds offered to international investors have provided the defence company with additional liquidity
|Tritax Big Box
|£250m
|Green bond
|The logistics real estate investor has made its first foray into green bonds - an asset class set to gain prominence through state-backed environmental pledges
|Greencore
|£90m
|Placing
|The sandwich maker istopping up its coffers to help it manage liquidity and debt
|Gresham House
|£120m
|Placing and subscription
|Proceeds fromthe share sale will be used to fund the copany's battery storage pipeline
|Venture Life
|£36m
|Placing and Open Offer
|A £34m placing and £2m open offer will help the company pursue 'earnings enhancing acquisitions'
|ReNeuron
|£15m
|Placing and subscription
|The biotech minnow needs extra funds for its phase 2 clinical trial