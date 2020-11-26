MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

By Megan Boxall

Fundraisings and takeovers both require shareholder votes. Investors can keep up to date with corporate actvity among UK companies by following the links in the tables below. 

Takeovers

Digital media group Future (FUTR) has made a bid for GoCo (GOCO), the owner of price comparison website GoCompare - an interesting bid which may suggest Future's revenue generating ability under its current model is reaching a peak. Future's shareholders certainly don't seem that impressed with the bid with shares down sharply on the news. GoCo's shareholders also don't seem thrilled by the bid, which could have perhaps come at a higher premium given the company's strong performance this year. You can read our full analysis of the deal here.

Meanwhile, AA (AA.) has finally reached an agreement with the consortium of companies which intend to buy it. Investors in the roadside recovery group should probably count their blessings after finally receiving a 35p-a-share cash offer from private equity firms TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus. In this article you can read why the six years of public ownership have been "a bleak chapter" in the history of AA. 

 

Fundraisings 

Company fundraisings continue to flood in as the 30 November pre-emption deadline creeps closer. Struggling businesses are also turning to their banks or the bond markets to keep them ticking over while the UK remains in lockdown. 

CompanyValueType
Cineworld$450mNew debt facility
The struggling cinema group has secured extra financing to help it through lockdown
Meggit$300mPrivate placement debt
The bonds offered to international investors have provided the defence company with additional liquidity
Tritax Big Box£250mGreen bond
The logistics real estate investor has made its first foray into green bonds - an asset class set to gain prominence through state-backed environmental pledges
Greencore£90mPlacing
The sandwich maker istopping up its coffers to help it manage liquidity and debt
Gresham House£120mPlacing and subscription
Proceeds fromthe share sale will be used to fund the copany's battery storage pipeline
Venture Life£36mPlacing and Open Offer
A £34m placing and £2m open offer will help the company pursue 'earnings enhancing acquisitions'
ReNeuron£15mPlacing and subscription
The biotech minnow needs extra funds for its phase 2 clinical trial

 

More on Company News

  1. Avon Rubber’s momentum set to continue

  2. AA investors rescued

  3. Polymetal buys into microcap miner

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  2. Company News 

    Aviva distributions re-based

  3. Stock Screens 

    Nine high-yield small-cap shares

  4. Directors Deals 

    Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

More on Company News

Company News 

Avon Rubber’s momentum set to continue

New contract wins and the $130m acquisition of Team Wendy should propel further growth

Avon Rubber’s momentum set to continue
BUY

Company News 

AA investors rescued

AA investors rescued
SELL

Company News 

Polymetal buys into microcap miner

Polymetal buys into microcap miner
BUY

Company News 

Seven Days: 27 November 2020

Seven Days: 27 November 2020

Company News 

What will a £16.5bn boost mean for the UK’s defence sector?

What will a £16.5bn boost mean for the UK’s defence sector?

More from Shares

Company News 

Avon Rubber’s momentum set to continue

New contract wins and the $130m acquisition of Team Wendy should propel further growth

Avon Rubber’s momentum set to continue
BUY

Company News 

AA investors rescued

AA investors rescued
SELL

Company News 

Polymetal buys into microcap miner

Polymetal buys into microcap miner
BUY

Results 

NewRiver targets restarting fully-covered dividend

NewRiver targets restarting fully-covered dividend
SELL

Results 

Britvic hit by slump in out-of-home channels

Britvic hit by slump in out-of-home channels
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now