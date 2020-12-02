MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: New dawn for videogames

Not your normal finance show: New dawn for videogames

By IC Podcasts

The £120bn gaming industry is another one of those rare markets seemingly unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s come a long way in its half a century lifespan.

 

In 2022, it will have been 50 years since the release of Pong on the Magnavox Oddessy – widely regarded as the first home video game. Atari, Ninetndo and SEGA joined the party in the late 1990s, but since Playstation and Xbox emerged at the turn of the millennium, there have been two dominant players in the gaming console industry: Sony and Microsoft.

But that doesn’t mean that sector isn’t ripe for growth. As we’ll be hearing from a host of gaming experts, the gaming sector continues to go from strength to strength.

 

Want more? 

Become a subscriber to read the articles in the links below.

The new age of gaming

This year has marked a new start for the gaming industry: who will survive and who will be left behind? Lauren Almeida examines the investment case in this article.

Is the bid for Codemasters high enough?

The board is recommending a £739m takeover offer from TakeTwo - but some investors think that the bid does not value the group highly enough. Our view is in this article.

More on Podcasts

  1. Dr Bronwyn King: “With tobacco, engagement is futile”

  2. Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

  3. Not your normal finance show: DIY-ing to get back to normality

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  4. Education 

    SIPPs: The best low cost platforms

  5. Company News 

    Is Mike Ashley the saviour of the UK high street?

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Dr Bronwyn King: “With tobacco, engagement is futile”

The IC interviews oncologist and anti-tobacco campaigner Dr Bronwyn King

Dr Bronwyn King: “With tobacco, engagement is futile”

Podcasts 

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: DIY-ing to get back to normality

Not your normal finance show: DIY-ing to get back to normality

Podcasts 

Robin Parbrook: “So much of what I see in our industry in the name of ESG is just greenwashing”

Robin Parbrook: “So much of what I see in our industry in the name of ESG is just greenwashing”

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: Sticking with quality shares

The Alpha Podcast: Sticking with quality shares

More from Shares

The Trader 

Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

Michael Taylor spots another short-term trading opportunity in beaten-up fashion retailer Brown Group

Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

Company News 

Tesco rate relief payback turns screw on rivals

Tesco rate relief payback turns screw on rivals

Results 

Sosandar: trendy but not made to last

Sosandar: trendy but not made to last

Company News 

Pubs fight back against Covid-curbs

Pubs fight back against Covid-curbs

Results 

Avon Rubber banking on further US armour demand

Avon Rubber banking on further US armour demand
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now