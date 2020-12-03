MenuSearch

Join us now

BP looking green at the gills

Tips & Ideas 

BP looking green at the gills

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tips & Ideas

  1. Ideas Farm: Seeing good in a bad situation

  2. Power ahead with Vestas

  3. BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  2. Results 

    AJ Bell downplays push into cash

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Inflation expectations rise, OPEC+ rollover expected, AJ Bell, Paragon & more

  4. The Trader 

    N Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  5. Taking Stock 

    Was November's value rally an anomaly?

More on Tips & Ideas

Tips & Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Seeing good in a bad situation

Our new tables detailing recent movements in short interest help put a positive spin on negative bets.

Ideas Farm: Seeing good in a bad situation

Tips & Ideas 

Power ahead with Vestas

Power ahead with Vestas
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Asos offers sustainable online exposure

Asos offers sustainable online exposure
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Try on Joules

Try on Joules
BUY

More from Shares

Results 

Paragon throws down the bank dividend gauntlet

The buy-to-let mortgage specialist has announced a 14.4p final distribution with full-year results

Paragon throws down the bank dividend gauntlet

Tips of the Week 

Play the house builder recovery with Bellway

Play the house builder recovery with Bellway
BUY

Education 

Lessons from history: What Google can learn from Microsoft

Lessons from history: What Google can learn from Microsoft

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 7 - 11 December

Week ahead: 7 - 11 December

Results 

Oxford Metrics can get back up again

Oxford Metrics can get back up again

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now