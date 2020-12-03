MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Compass insiders buy on weakness

Compass insiders buy on weakness

By Mark Robinson

  • Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine offers hope to a beleaguered hospitality/foodservice industry
  • Structural growth opportunities give way to cost mitigation

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Compass Group Plc

  1. Compass returns to profitability

  2. Twelve free cash flow kings

  3. Pay in the time of plague

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    N Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Inflation expectations rise, OPEC+ rollover expected, AJ Bell, Paragon & more

  5. Results 

    Avon Rubber banking on further US armour demand

More on Compass Group Plc

Results 

Compass returns to profitability

The contract catering giant has returned to profitability, but it will be looking to better insulate the business against future unforeseen disruptions to trading

Compass returns to profitability

Stock Screens 

Twelve free cash flow kings

Twelve free cash flow kings

No Free Lunch 

Pay in the time of plague

The impact of Covid-19 reveals faultlines in common perceptions of pay

Paul Jackson

Full Year Results 

Compass warns on European outlook

Compass warns on European outlook

Directors Deals 

Compass chairman sells near top

Compass chairman sells near top

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Former British Land boss sells down

The newly installed chief executive is tasked with minimising exposure to the retail sector and maximising rental growth from the mixed-use London portfolio

Former British Land boss sells down

Directors Deals 

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

Directors Deals 

RSA legal head banks price rise

RSA legal head banks price rise

Directors Deals 

Asos director sells down

Asos director sells down

Directors Deals 

Foxtons directors buy after housing activity surge

Foxtons directors buy after housing activity surge

More from Shares

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 7 - 11 December

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week ahead: 7 - 11 December

Results 

Oxford Metrics can get back up again

Oxford Metrics can get back up again

Results 

AJ Bell downplays push into cash

AJ Bell downplays push into cash

Results 

Countryside chair to step-down after activist attack

Countryside chair to step-down after activist attack

Results 

Impax has the wind in its sails

Impax has the wind in its sails

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now