MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: V-Day

Not your normal finance show: V-Day

By IC Podcasts

Maggie, 90, has become the first Brit to receive a vaccine for coronavirus outside of clinical trials. She received the jab in Coventry Hospital in front of the world’s media and declared “if I can have it at 90, you can have it too.”

Perhaps not. The elderly and the vulnerable, alongside health workers are the first in line to receive the vaccine, but beyond that, there isn’t likely to be much available for everyone else. But as we’ll explore in this podcast, that might not be too much of a problem if the purpose of the vaccine is to protect the most vulnerable. 

We’ll be hearing from Professor Catherine Green from Oxford University, who has worked on one of the vaccines currently being assessed by regulators. 

Want more? 

Become a subscriber to read the articles in the links below.

Genetic vaccines: A silver lining for Covid-19

Vaccine development has been a lesson in remarkable international co-operation and scientific progress. The process by which Covid-19 vaccines have been developed can now be utilised in other illnesses for which vaccination was previously impossible – HIV and cancer, for example. 

Can Covid testing survive the vaccine?

There are growing concerns about the government's national testing strategy and accuracy of rapid tests. Shares in Covid testing companies have weakened on news of vaccine progress. But testing could be key to successful vaccine deployment

More on Podcasts

  1. Keith Ashworth-Lord: “Don’t bet against the UK"

  2. Alpha Podcast: Quality control

  3. Not your normal finance show: New dawn for videogames

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting share price dislocations

  2. Results 

    GB pays down debt and reinstates dividend

  3. Companies 

    Can Covid testing survive the vaccine?

  4. Taking Stock 

    Pershing Square hedges its bets in London

  5. The Trader 

    Why Hostelworld could be a 5-star trading opportunity

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Keith Ashworth-Lord: “Don’t bet against the UK"

The IC interviews Buffettology's Keith Ashworth-Lord

Keith Ashworth-Lord: “Don’t bet against the UK"

Podcasts 

Alpha Podcast: Quality control

Alpha Podcast: Quality control

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: New dawn for videogames

Not your normal finance show: New dawn for videogames

Podcasts 

Dr Bronwyn King: “With tobacco, engagement is futile”

Dr Bronwyn King: “With tobacco, engagement is futile”

Podcasts 

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

Alpha Podcast: Battered Britain

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Hochschild chairman sells £120m in shares

The miner said its chairman was still confident in the company's prospects after he sold a stake equal to 12 per cent of Hochschild's total shares

Hochschild chairman sells £120m in shares

Directors Deals 

Trainline insiders cash in during Q4

Trainline insiders cash in during Q4

Results 

Going somewhere? Transport sector still sluggish

Going somewhere? Transport sector still sluggish
SELL

Results 

Ted Baker and Superdry: neither chic nor cheap

Ted Baker and Superdry: neither chic nor cheap

Company News 

Amazon and Spotify square off in podcasting arena

Amazon and Spotify square off in podcasting arena

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now