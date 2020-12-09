Not your normal finance show: V-Day

Maggie, 90, has become the first Brit to receive a vaccine for coronavirus outside of clinical trials. She received the jab in Coventry Hospital in front of the world’s media and declared “if I can have it at 90, you can have it too.”

Perhaps not. The elderly and the vulnerable, alongside health workers are the first in line to receive the vaccine, but beyond that, there isn’t likely to be much available for everyone else. But as we’ll explore in this podcast, that might not be too much of a problem if the purpose of the vaccine is to protect the most vulnerable.

We’ll be hearing from Professor Catherine Green from Oxford University, who has worked on one of the vaccines currently being assessed by regulators.

Vaccine development has been a lesson in remarkable international co-operation and scientific progress. The process by which Covid-19 vaccines have been developed can now be utilised in other illnesses for which vaccination was previously impossible – HIV and cancer, for example.

There are growing concerns about the government's national testing strategy and accuracy of rapid tests. Shares in Covid testing companies have weakened on news of vaccine progress. But testing could be key to successful vaccine deployment