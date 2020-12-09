Ted Baker and Superdry: neither chic nor cheap

- Ted Baker and Superdry have been dealt blows by the pandemic, but their problems began long before this year.
- The companies are not cheap enough to compete with fast fashion, nor desirable enough to compete with luxury.
- Both retailers want to revamp their brand but investors will have to wait to see if they become trendy again.
