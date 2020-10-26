MenuSearch

Decoding the Markets: Currency Conundrum

By IC Podcasts

A global pandemic, a US election and the UK’s Brexit transition period drawing to a close are having a profound effect on the markets. IG’s Jeremy Naylor and Senior Economist Peter Dixon from Commerzbank discuss what impact they may have on the dollar and sterling, and what other currencies we should be keeping an eye on.

