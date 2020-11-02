Partnership content: Decoding the Markets – Investing in the Middle of Madness

This is an IG partner content podcast. The news and editorial team of the IC had no role in its production.

In the midst of a pandemic and key events such as the US election and Brexit, how are investors approaching the markets? Daniel Lacalle, Chief Economist at Tressis and Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, debate investing in the current climate. Are there any good investments out there? If there are, what are they? And what should we watch out for in the months and year ahead?

