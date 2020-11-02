MenuSearch

Partnership content: Decoding the Markets – Investing in the Middle of Madness

By IG

This is an IG partner content podcast. The news and editorial team of the IC had no role in its production.

In the midst of a pandemic and key events such as the US election and Brexit, how are investors approaching the markets? Daniel Lacalle, Chief Economist at Tressis and Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, debate investing in the current climate. Are there any good investments out there? If there are, what are they? And what should we watch out for in the months and year ahead?

Risk warning

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

