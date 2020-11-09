MenuSearch

Partner content: Decoding the Markets – The Time is Tech

By IG

Many major tech companies have seen their share prices skyrocket in the last decade and the recent pandemic has propelled some companies’ prices even higher. Daniel Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wedbush Securities and Victoria Scholar, Market Analyst at IG determine the new tech companies we should be looking at, which companies’ prices are expected to drop when a vaccine is ready, and which ones should continue to grow.

Inspired? Find your next opportunity at IG.com

Risk warning

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

