Hedge fund maestro Joel Greenblatt designed his Magic Formula stock screen as a complete package for disinterested investors. The idea is to buy the top 20 to 30 stocks highlighted by his screen, go away for a year, and then sell up and repeat the exercise.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe