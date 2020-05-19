MenuSearch

10 shares for investors of all stripes

By Algy Hall

Even in these dark times for value investors, it seems the investment style isn’t solely the preserve of losers after all! Having last week catalogued the mauling taken by “value” since the start of the year, on updating my Screen for All Seasons I’ve found to my surprise that it is a deep-value strategy that has been the runaway star performer over the past 12 months. While I’m not suggesting this does anything to counter the broader challenges faced by value investors, it does illustrate that even when certain investment styles are heavily out of favour, they are not necessarily without any virtue. 

