Blue-chip Covid winners

Momentum investing is often characterised as a strategy that comes unstuck when the market experiences wild swings. This is because momentum is simply a strategy backing shares that have been rising and avoiding those that have been falling, and when markets experience wild swings, trends often change dramatically.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis