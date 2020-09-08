MenuSearch

12 high quality large-caps

By Algy Hall

One of the things I’ve learned from writing a stock screening column for nearly a decade is that sometimes screens need to adapt to survive. That’s certainly been the case during the Covid-19 crisis when much of the fundamental data I use to screen stocks has received a substantial one-off hit. While Covid has forced me to alter many of the screens I monitor for the first time, it is nice to be reviewing a screen this week which has profited from change in the past: my High Quality large-cap screen. Hopefully the changes I’m having to make to it this week will prove as advantageous as the changes made previously.

