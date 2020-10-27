MenuSearch

Join us now

Stock Screens 

Welcome to value hell

Welcome to value hell

By Algy Hall

  • The 50 ZEUS value stocks highlighted last year lost 20 per cent over 12 months compared with 15 per cent from the FTSE All Share
  • The top 5 ZEUS stocks lost a staggering 69 per cent
  • Is traditional value investing dead?
  • Dare you see which 50 stocks pass the screen’s tests this year?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Stock Screens

  1. 24 red hot stocks

  2. Six Best of British shares

  3. Eight high-octane small-caps

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from a medical technology winner

    Alpha

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Technology stocks for the new ‘normal’

  3. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for negative interest rates

  4. Market Outlook 

    Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

  5. Company News 

    HSBC wants to restart dividends

More on Stock Screens

Stock Screens 

24 red hot stocks

Algy Hall's Monsters of Momentum screen is the first screen devised for this column to turn 10 years old. It's managed to generate a total return over the decade that's five times that of the FTSE All-Share

24 red hot stocks

Stock Screens 

Six Best of British shares

Six Best of British shares

Stock Screens 

Eight high-octane small-caps

Eight high-octane small-caps

Stock Screens 

Ten runaway blue-chips

Ten runaway blue-chips

Stock Screens 

Twelve free cash flow kings

Twelve free cash flow kings

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now