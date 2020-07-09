Mixed picture for global M&A

Data from Willis Towers Watson (US:WLTW) indicates mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in North America has been most squeezed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the Atlantic, 137 deals worth more than $100m (£80m) each were completed in the first half of 2020, versus 188 in the same period a year earlier. This is the lowest number of transactions completed in the region over a six-month period since 2009.

