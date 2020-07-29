IAG mulls rights issue

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is weighing up a €2.75bn (£2.5bn) rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. The British Airways owner has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, posting a €535m adjusted operating loss in the first three months of 2020.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe