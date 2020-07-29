MenuSearch

IAG mulls rights issue

By Nilushi Karunaratne

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is weighing up a €2.75bn (£2.5bn) rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. The British Airways owner has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, posting a €535m adjusted operating loss in the first three months of 2020.

