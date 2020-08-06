MenuSearch

IAG to raise funds, is Rolls Royce next?

IAG to raise funds, is Rolls Royce next?

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Alongside its half year results, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) announced that it will indeed be undertaking a €2.75bn (£2.5bn) rights issue to bring down net debt, increase liquidity and enable it to withstand an extended downturn in global air travel. Net debt was 4.2 times cash profits at the end of June, up from a multiple of 1.4 at the end of December. The airline group says the capital increase will be put to a shareholder vote on 8 September. 

