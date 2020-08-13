MenuSearch

AA attracts another suitor

AA attracts another suitor

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Roadside recovery and insurance group AA (AA.) announced at the beginning of August that it was being circled by private equity for an all-cash takeover. There were three rival bidders involved at the time – Platinum Equity Advisors, Warburg Pincus International, and a potential joint bid from Centerbridge Partners Europe and TowerBrook Capital Partners. All parties indicated that they would inject substantial amounts of new equity capital following completion to help AA reduce its net debt pile, which stood at £2.65bn at the end of January.

