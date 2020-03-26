Never give up

If ever there was a time that a financial journalist would not want to be confined to quarters it is now. Economic and market news is moving with such rapid speed that, without the hubbub of a newsroom, it is hard to keep up with even the big picture, let alone the relative minutia of how that cascades down to individual industries and companies. After plunging for a fortnight, markets have seen extraordinary bounces. The Dow Jones rose 11 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest single day jump since 1933. Companies that were teetering on the edge of existence have roared back to life, among them previously mentioned Cineworld, which more than doubled from its lows this week.

