MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Ice Cold in Essex

John Hughman

Ice Cold in Essex

It has been a joy in my two-week semi-break from work to see the nation waking up from its Covid-19-induced slumber. Watching golfers come off my local courses to enjoy their first draft pint – takeout of course – in over three months has been a particularly refreshing sight; Ice Cold in Alex meets the Essex links, as it were, and I am sure there will undoubtedly be a rush to pub beer gardens when they reopen on 4 July, just as there were queues for some shops when they reopened last week.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Dividends still on pause

  2. Passives are part of the solution

  3. Chaos theory

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. The Trader 

    Buy the breakout at Boohoo

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

  4. Half Year Results 

    Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

  5. Company News 

    Surge in housing demand starts to ease

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Dividends still on pause

While the economy has been restarted, dividends might stay on pause for some time

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Passives are part of the solution

What role do ETFs have in this market?

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Chaos theory

What should investors do when the world is turning on its head?

John Hughman

The Editor 

The new frugality

Consumer-facing shares are roaring back to life in anticipation of the end of lockdown – but that does not mean their troubles are over yet

John Hughman

The Editor 

Covid shrugged

The coronavirus crisis has offered us a once-in-a-generation chance to fix the world’s problems

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now