MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Sterling’s void

John Hughman

Sterling’s void

If you have ever wondered what it is like to live in an emerging market, you could be about to find out – according to analysts at Bank of America, sterling is now an emerging market currency in all but name. It said that the pound’s movements have become “neurotic at best, unfathomable at worst” and its value reflective of a “small and shrinking” economy. And a weakened currency could lead to a long-predicted surge in inflation, something many emerging markets have historically struggled to control – the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has said it’s being “especially vigilant in monitoring trends in inflation expectations”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Ice Cold in Essex

  2. Dividends still on pause

  3. Passives are part of the solution

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Company News 

    The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

  5. Trading Ideas 

    Mining for profits with Anglo American

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Ice Cold in Essex

The UK is ready to spring back to life, but many impediments to normality lie in wait

John Hughman

The Editor 

Dividends still on pause

While the economy has been restarted, dividends might stay on pause for some time

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Passives are part of the solution

What role do ETFs have in this market?

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Chaos theory

What should investors do when the world is turning on its head?

John Hughman

The Editor 

The new frugality

Consumer-facing shares are roaring back to life in anticipation of the end of lockdown – but that does not mean their troubles are over yet

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now