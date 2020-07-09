Look behind the label

When Leicester went into localised lockdown a week or so ago, one thought immediately sprang into my mind – clothing factories. The city is home to the UK’s rag trade, an industry once described as a “country within a country” where employment law doesn’t apply and officials turn a blind eye to the dirty secret everyone knows about – sweat shops. But there could be a bigger scandal at play.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe