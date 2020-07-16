MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

The Thick End of It

John Hughman

The Thick End of It

When Rishi Sunak delivered his first budget last year, many hailed him as a prime minister in waiting. What we have seen of the young chancellor since has given us the opportunity to better judge his mettle – and the jury is very much out.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Look behind the label

  2. Sterling’s void

  3. Ice Cold in Essex

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Look behind the label

Boohoo’s factory troubles point to serious problems with ESG labelling

John Hughman

The Editor 

Sterling’s void

The government’s new public investment plans make sense, but may not be enough to reverse the pound’s downward spiral

John Hughman

The Editor 

Ice Cold in Essex

The UK is ready to spring back to life, but many impediments to normality lie in wait

John Hughman

The Editor 

Dividends still on pause

While the economy has been restarted, dividends might stay on pause for some time

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Passives are part of the solution

What role do ETFs have in this market?

Rosie Carr

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now