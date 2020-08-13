Beware the bounce

Well, the least surprising economic news in history has arrived. The UK is in recession for the first time in just over a decade, and not just any recession either – the20.4 per cent fall revealed in the latest official figures marks the deepest economic slump in the country’s recorded figures. It is perhaps not even surprising that the UK’s performance is the worst of any major nation, given the economy’s huge reliance on consumer services spending and construction (as I discussed last week) combined with the government’s calamitous handling of the crisis (as I have discussed regularly).

