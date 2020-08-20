Platforms’ profitability problem

If you had listened to our podcast, the Investment Hour, last week, you will have heard Phil Oakley and myself discussing the issue of how much money Hargreaves Lansdown makes from its clients’ undeployed cash. It is a chunky figure – revenues of £91m at a margin of 74 basis points, making it the group’s most profitable business line. Without fully understanding the mechanism, it would simply seem that Hargreaves is earning interest on clients’ cash which it isn’t passing on to them. And it is undoubtedly not alone in this practice.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe