MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Broadband brouhaha

John Hughman

Broadband brouhaha

As working from home has become the new normal – normal, at least, until workers get bored of their own company – one thing has become startlingly clear in the UK: its telecoms infrastructure is barely up to the job. As if hours of video meetings were not bad enough, we have had to contend with colleagues disintegrating into a haze of pixilation, freezing in unflattering grimaces, or dropping out of online meetings altogether. For those that have had children to entertain during lockdown, the battle between Zoom and Netflix has only made the bandwidth bottleneck more obvious. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Platforms’ profitability problem

  2. Beware the bounce

  3. The property puzzle

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Platforms’ profitability problem

The FCA’s intervention on platform client cash could spell trouble for the industry

John Hughman

The Editor 

Beware the bounce

The UK may already be bouncing back from the deepest recession in its history, but there could be more trouble ahead

John Hughman

The Editor 

The property puzzle

Huge amounts of the UK’s wealth and economic activity is derived from property, so investors need to better understand its dynamics

John Hughman

The Editor 

Gold rush

The idea that lockdown has laid a foundation for a boundless digital gold rush is not supported by the latest figures – is safety first via physical gold the order of the day?

John Hughman

The Editor 

Ghost town

London’s empty streets serve as a reminder of the extreme swings in investor moods

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now