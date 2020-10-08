MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

John Hughman

Too big to ignore

US Presidential elections are an often-unedifying spectacle, but this year’s campaign always had the promise to deliver more controversy than most – and the chaotic first debate last week did nothing to dispel that notion. Add in a ‘super-spreading’ White House garden event that has seen 16 of the president’s inner circle test positive and Trump’s subsequent Lazarus-like recovery from Covid-19, and we are already well into the realms of ‘you couldn’t make it up’ (or maybe, as many conspiracy theorists suggest, you could). 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. In the shadow of debt

  2. Services disrupted

  3. Not so 'Armless

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on The Editor

The Editor 

In the shadow of debt

Save the economy. Everything else can wait

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Services disrupted

Weakened businesses may not survive second time around

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Not so 'Armless

City short-termism threatens the future of its equity markets – it’s time to start thinking long-term greedy

John Hughman

The Editor 

Wishful thinking

There is unlikely to be a widely available Covid-19 vaccine any time soon

John Hughman

The Editor 

The road to riches

Some long-term investments show no sign of running out of road

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now