Lockdown 2.0

Just when you thought it was safe to go to the pub again, a second wave of coronavirus – a potential development widely dismissed as markets charged back from their nadir this summer – has arrived and quashed hopes that the worst of the fallout from the pandemic may be behind us. This week, the government has announced a new tiered system of restrictions that are being imposed in areas where infection rates are rising again. But political pressure is mounting for another nationwide lockdown – or ‘circuit breaker’ – that the government may find difficult to resist.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe