The real new normal

As Bill Gates once said: “Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in 10 years.” According to the author Matt Ridley – whose book How Innovation Works I am currently reading – the same principle applies to the world of invention and innovation: people overestimate the change that will happen over a short period, but underestimate change that will happen over a longer timeframe. Big ideas like the steam engine or, topically, vaccination often take a long period of gradual iteration before they are ready to take on the world.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe