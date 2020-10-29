MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

The real new normal

John Hughman

The real new normal

As Bill Gates once said: “Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in 10 years.” According to the author Matt Ridley – whose book How Innovation Works I am currently reading – the same principle applies to the world of invention and innovation: people overestimate the change that will happen over a short period, but underestimate change that will happen over a longer timeframe. Big ideas like the steam engine or, topically, vaccination often take a long period of gradual iteration before they are ready to take on the world.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Back to Brexit

  2. Lockdown 2.0

  3. Too big to ignore

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

  2. Results 

    ITM Power raises £165m as losses widen

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

  4. Company News 

    Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

  5. Asset Allocation 

    Portfolios for ageing brains

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Back to Brexit

Brexit is back on the news agenda and another reminder that change is a constant for investors

John Hughman

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

The Editor 

In the shadow of debt

Save the economy. Everything else can wait

Rosie Carr

The Editor 

Services disrupted

Weakened businesses may not survive second time around

Rosie Carr

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now