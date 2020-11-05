MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Predictably unpredictable

John Hughman

Predictably unpredictable

If this year’s US presidential election has taught us anything it is that making predictions remains the mug’s game it has always been. After months speculating as to what the US election may mean for markets, the big day has come and gone and we go to press without knowing who the next president will be – and we could still be waiting for some time if the closely-fought battle is concluded in the courtroom rather than the polling station. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. The real new normal

  2. Back to Brexit

  3. Lockdown 2.0

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Novacyt: the rocky road to riches

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  3. US Election 2020 

    US election: America waits for verdict

  4. Directors Deals 

    HSBC insiders buy into mini-rally

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to analyse your portfolio

More on The Editor

The Editor 

The real new normal

We are overestimating how much Covid-19 will change our lives in the long term

John Hughman

The Editor 

Back to Brexit

Brexit is back on the news agenda and another reminder that change is a constant for investors

John Hughman

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

The Editor 

In the shadow of debt

Save the economy. Everything else can wait

Rosie Carr

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now