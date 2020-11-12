MenuSearch

The Editor 

Happy Vaccine Day

John Hughman

Happy Vaccine Day

Could Joe Biden be a lucky president? The timing of the news of Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough this week has certainly been an auspicious unofficial start to his term in office, which formally begins on 20 January. With much to contend with in his first four years, one can only hope so. 

