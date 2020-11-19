Vaccines and value

Another week, another Covid vaccine, this one reportedly even better than the last – more effective and deliverable without a ready supply of liquid nitrogen to hand. This week it has been the turn of US biotech outfit Moderna to give the market a lift, but with a raft of vaccine trials still to announce results this could become a regular event. Moderna itself saw its shares jump by over 10 per cent on its announcement, taking its market capitalisation to a staggering $41bn (£30.8bn) – I say staggering, because it has never previously had a drug approved, and the general consensus is that Covid-vaccines won’t necessarily be that lucrative for the companies developing them – profiting from a pandemic that has heaped misery on millions not being the greatest look.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe