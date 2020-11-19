MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

Vaccines and value

John Hughman

Vaccines and value

Another week, another Covid vaccine, this one reportedly even better than the last – more effective and deliverable without a ready supply of liquid nitrogen to hand. This week it has been the turn of US biotech outfit Moderna to give the market a lift, but with a raft of vaccine trials still to announce results this could become a regular event. Moderna itself saw its shares jump by over 10 per cent on its announcement, taking its market capitalisation to a staggering $41bn (£30.8bn) – I say staggering, because it has never previously had a drug approved, and the general consensus is that Covid-vaccines won’t necessarily be that lucrative for the companies developing them – profiting from a pandemic that has heaped misery on millions not being the greatest look.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Happy Vaccine Day

  2. Predictably unpredictable

  3. The real new normal

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Frontier Developments' investments are well placed to pay off

  4. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  5. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Happy Vaccine Day

Markets may be getting ahead of themselves

John Hughman

The Editor 

Predictably unpredictable

The future is inherently unknowable

John Hughman

The Editor 

The real new normal

We are overestimating how much Covid-19 will change our lives in the long term

John Hughman

The Editor 

Back to Brexit

Brexit is back on the news agenda and another reminder that change is a constant for investors

John Hughman

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now