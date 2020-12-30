When narratives collide

I have frequently been struck this year by how many times Amazon appeared in the magazine index – usually multiple mentions per issue, in every issue (including this one). It has been a similar story for other Faang stocks – or Fanmags as we should now call them – a clear indication of where the biggest investment story of 2020 was to be found.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio