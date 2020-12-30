When narratives collide

I have frequently been struck this year by how many times Amazon appeared in the magazine index – usually multiple mentions per issue, in every issue (including this one). It has been a similar story for other Faang stocks – or Fanmags as we should now call them – a clear indication of where the biggest investment story of 2020 was to be found.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options