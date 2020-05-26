MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

By Neil Wilson

Sentiment among German companies has recovered somewhat after a “catastrophic few months", the Ifo Institute said yesterday, in what neatly sums up where the global economy stands right now: horrendous, but perhaps not as horrendous as it could have been. Of course, this is not the main reason stocks keep making new highs; this lies in the action of central banks and the vast amount of liquidity being pumped into the system. The European Central Bank’s Villeroy – the governor of the Bank of France – said in all likelihood more stimulus is on the way. Overnight we’ve also heard from the Bank of Japan and PBOC, both of which have stressed they will keep their hands on the pump no matter what.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

  2. JD Wetherspoon: waiting for the pub to open

  3. Market Outlook: Flattening the curve? Equities pull back

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Aim going for gold

    Alpha

  4. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust bargains and value traps

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

Shares in London have given up significant chunks of the recent gains

Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

The Trader 

JD Wetherspoon: waiting for the pub to open

Lockdown uncertainty means the pub group’s shares could go either way. Michael Taylor is ready to tap into what is likely to be an explosive move in whatever direction comes

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Flattening the curve? Equities pull back

Market Outlook: Flattening the curve? Equities pull back

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK inflation slips, M&S profits slide, indices hold trading ranges

Market Outlook: UK inflation slips, M&S profits slide, indices hold trading ranges

The Trader 

Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now