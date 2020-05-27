Market Outlook: Hong Kong dents optimism but stocks remain on track

US shares surged on Tuesday, with the Dow rising more than 2 per cent, briefly trading above the 25k level again before closing a little short. The S&P 500 rose over 1 per cent, traded above 3,000 for the first time since 5 March hitting a high at 3,021 before it too closed below this psychologically important level. The broad index traded above the important 200-day moving average but failed to close above this indicator.
