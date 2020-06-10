Market Outlook: Stocks tread ranges ahead of Fed decision, HSBC & Segro

Some of the biggest share price gains registered this week have been among companies that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection – the likes of Hertz, JC Penney, Pier 1, Whiting Petroleum, as well as firms such as Chesapeake Energy and California Resources – which are about to file for bankruptcy. This is downright speculation, gambling by any other way of it looking at it.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Always Coca-Cola
Michael has identified a type of chart he likes to play with Coca-Cola HBC AG, but is it an optimal opportunity?
Michael Taylor