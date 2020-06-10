Market Outlook: Stocks tread ranges ahead of Fed decision, HSBC & Segro

Some of the biggest share price gains registered this week have been among companies that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection – the likes of Hertz, JC Penney, Pier 1, Whiting Petroleum, as well as firms such as Chesapeake Energy and California Resources – which are about to file for bankruptcy. This is downright speculation, gambling by any other way of it looking at it.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register