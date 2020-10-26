MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

By Neil Wilson

With the US election just around the corner, equity markets may continue to track sideways as they await the outcome and remain on the hook for headlines around stimulus and the spread of the virus. We can expect volatility but no clear trend until the election is out of the way. A Democrat clean sweep would unleash a massive deluge of stimulus, but tax reforms could see a wave of selling before Christmas in anticipation of beating a hike to capital gains tax.  

