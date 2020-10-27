MenuSearch

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

By Neil Wilson

HSBC dividend hopes rekindled: Shares rallied 6 per cent on upbeat noises from management that it intends to start paying dividends again despite profits falling by a third as lower interest rates bit. In its Q3 statement today the bank said the board will consider whether to pay a “conservative” dividend for 2020. It will depend on regulators – we noted yesterday that shares in UK banks were slow to respond to reports the Bank of England is talking to commercial banks about restarting divis. The prospect of dividends coming back will interest income investors again and with returns cut all over the place, anything that offers yield will be snapped up.

