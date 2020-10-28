Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

European markets tumbled in anticipation of fresh coronavirus restrictions across the continent. France’s CAC 40 slumped 3.4 per cent this morning in advance of President Macron’s scheduled national address later today, amid rumours that the country is set to extend its current nighttime curfew and impose a nationwide lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to make an announcement. Germany’s DAX fell 3.2 per cent in early trading.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register