Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow
Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP | People spill beer on the ground during a protest against the government restriction measures in Rome

By Alex Janiaud

European markets tumbled in anticipation of fresh coronavirus restrictions across the continent. France’s CAC 40 slumped 3.4 per cent this morning in advance of President Macron’s scheduled national address later today, amid rumours that the country is set to extend its current nighttime curfew and impose a nationwide lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to make an announcement. Germany’s DAX fell 3.2 per cent in early trading.

