Companies smashing broker forecasts: updated 18 Nov

Companies' smashing broker forecasts are almost certain to enjoy strong share price rises. Keeping an eye on upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts can help provide ideas for your next investment.
Register here to download our exclusive table of broker upgrades and downgrades
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Four tech companies with high growth potential
Simon Thompson taps into climate change, 5G, cyber security, mobile payment platforms and more with a quartet of technology companies
Simon Thompson